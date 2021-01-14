Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MFG. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

MFG stock opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 41.4% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 66.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 32.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 10,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

