Radnor Capital Management LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 519.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 278,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 43.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,667,000 after purchasing an additional 194,556 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter worth approximately $505,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 487.1% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 60,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 55.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

HSIC stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc, a solutions company for health care professionals, provides health care products and services to office-based dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

