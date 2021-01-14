KeyCorp Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $93.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.

NYSE:ES opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,197,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,729,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

