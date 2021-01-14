KeyCorp Lowers Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $93.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.60.
NYSE:ES opened at $90.16 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The firm has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,197,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,729,000 after buying an additional 46,193 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,758,000 after buying an additional 58,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 23,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About Eversource Energy
Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.
