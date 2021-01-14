Radnor Capital Management LLC Acquires 155 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 996.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $154.22 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.90 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other news, VP Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 35,871 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $5,015,124.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,257.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,188,880 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

