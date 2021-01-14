Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock Rating Upgraded by KeyCorp

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was upgraded by research analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho upgraded Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.42.

Shares of D stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.69. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3,612.00, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 18,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.79% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

