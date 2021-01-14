KeyCorp Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Overweight

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

NYSE POR opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.26. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.74 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 106.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7,592.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2019, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,264 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 423 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

