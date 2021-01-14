Radnor Capital Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,299,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,509,000 after buying an additional 1,247,824 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,460,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,408,000 after buying an additional 1,196,238 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,938 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,996,000 after purchasing an additional 780,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,479,000 after purchasing an additional 580,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $75.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,513.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.63. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.79 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 1,863 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $135,999.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,758. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Medici sold 10,148 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $710,157.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,759 shares of company stock worth $1,981,754 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of HealthEquity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.