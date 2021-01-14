Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Purchases 56 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 794,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

NYSE:NOC opened at $299.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $49.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.63. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.31 and a 1-year high of $385.01.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

