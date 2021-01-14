Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $10.71 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 43,132 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 99,281 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Apple by 7.4% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 14,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,825,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,395,710,000 after acquiring an additional 342,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $112.50 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $130.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,040 shares of company stock valued at $7,415,586 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

