City Holding Co. Makes New $26,000 Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 200 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2,143.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total transaction of $4,095,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $145.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a current ratio of 6.35. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $152.68. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.78 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

