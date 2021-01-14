Bath Savings Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000.

IJH opened at $241.77 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $244.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.85.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

