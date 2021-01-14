Bath Savings Trust Co Purchases Shares of 1,959 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $349.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.63. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $350.62.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

