Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Upgrades Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) to Buy

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price target on Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of UPWK opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -159.00 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $44.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,103.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 29,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total value of $1,178,057.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,583 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,929.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990. 25.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Upwork by 17.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upwork by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 91,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,049 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Upwork by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Upwork in the third quarter worth $11,080,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $2,497,000. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

