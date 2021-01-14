SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SVMK Inc. develops survey software. The Company offers a platform which enables organizations to collect and analyze feedback and insights which solves business problems, enhances customer experience and loyalty, improves employee productivity, retention, optimization and marketing investments. SVMK Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of SVMK opened at $26.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a negative net margin of 24.73%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $95,278.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,735 shares of company stock worth $13,074,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after buying an additional 16,277 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of SVMK by 2,842.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after buying an additional 201,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

