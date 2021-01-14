THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THK CO., LTD. is engaged in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. Its products include machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. The company’s operating segment consists of Japan, Americas, Europe, China and Others. THK CO., LTD. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded THK from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded THK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

THKLY stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. THK has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

