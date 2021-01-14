Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 100 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Trupanion by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Trupanion by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 175,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In other news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $28,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.16, for a total transaction of $484,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 166,093 shares of company stock worth $15,583,251. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Trupanion stock opened at $116.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,327.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.48 and a twelve month high of $124.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $130.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.