Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 50,000 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.01, for a total value of $13,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carvana stock opened at $289.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a PE ratio of -106.02 and a beta of 2.52. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $295.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.09.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Carvana from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered Carvana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Carvana from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at about $1,445,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the third quarter worth $9,845,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 37.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,977,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

