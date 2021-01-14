The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $47.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of ODP Corporation have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock rallied following the confirmation of buyout offer from Staples. If accepted this would consolidate Staples and ODP’s position in the industry. Meanwhile, the company informed that it is reviewing the proposal. ODP leverages its direct supply chain, robust e-commerce platform and retail facilities to effectively serve customers. The company’s Business Acceleration Program has helped it in improving cost structure and operational efficiencies. We also note that the company is in its early stage of “Maximize B2B” restructuring plan. In spite of these tailwinds, we prefer to remain on sidelines given concerns related to soft sales in contract channel in the Business Solutions Division (BSD) and lower sales in CompuCom Division.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded The ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on The ODP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

ODP opened at $45.07 on Tuesday. The ODP has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.17.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The ODP will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 642,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 615,216 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The ODP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The ODP by 250.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 362,413 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 259,120 shares during the period.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

