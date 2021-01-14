Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spruce Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy which are in clinical stage. Spruce Biosciences Inc. is based in Daly City, California. “

SPRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Shares of SPRB stock opened at $22.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $35.60.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($12.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($10.73).

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company develops tildacerfont, an non-steroidal therapy, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for adult patients with classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) and in Phase II clinical trial in children with classic CAH.

