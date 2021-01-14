Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance’s science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance’s initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company’s highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revance Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

RVNC opened at $28.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.19. Revance Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.78 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.96% and a negative net margin of 42,532.11%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $789,888.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,723.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $679,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $856,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

