Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) PT Raised to $20.00

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GPK. BidaskClub upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 11.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 210,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,576 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3.2% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 61,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.