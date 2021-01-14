VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $460,000.00

Brokerages expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to post sales of $460,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $320,000.00 and the highest is $600,000.00. VBI Vaccines posted sales of $570,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full year sales of $1.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.31 million, with estimates ranging from $6.42 million to $28.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VBI Vaccines.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.36 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 2,467.47% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The stock has a market cap of $745.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.93. VBI Vaccines has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $1,220,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 638,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 163,176 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 15.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology in Israel, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for a functional cure of chronic hepatitis B.

