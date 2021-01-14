City Holding Co. Has $39,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,011,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,721 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 147.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,951,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,465 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 297,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 266,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.6% during the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 123,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $90.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.34 and a fifty-two week high of $91.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.