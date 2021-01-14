First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.33 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IBM opened at $126.92 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $158.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

In related news, Director Sidney Taurel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,189,378.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,783.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

