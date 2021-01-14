First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in WESCO International were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 31.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in WESCO International by 516.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter worth $376,000.

WCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on WESCO International from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on WESCO International from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised WESCO International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.36.

NYSE WCC opened at $84.32 on Thursday. WESCO International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.52 and a fifty-two week high of $87.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average of $52.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

