First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 381.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 507 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $199.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.79.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.81, for a total transaction of $86,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,325.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,286,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,639 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV opened at $191.71 on Thursday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $200.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.57.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

