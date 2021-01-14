First Hawaiian Bank Boosts Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,165 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,674,581,000 after buying an additional 95,771 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 171,950 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,535,000 after buying an additional 51,725 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in Teleflex by 1,333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 54,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,914,000. Finally, Polar Capital LLP raised its position in Teleflex by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 120,563 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,042,000 after buying an additional 44,433 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $397.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The firm had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

TFX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Teleflex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.27.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

