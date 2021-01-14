CX Institutional Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 32.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 42.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $507.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.34 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $512.24 and its 200-day moving average is $501.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $290.25 and a 1 year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $628.00 price objective (up previously from $615.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $536.14.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 638,247 shares of company stock worth $335,292,138 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

