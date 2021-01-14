iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 402.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $141.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $141.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

