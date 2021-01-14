CX Institutional Has $923,000 Stock Position in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 225,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 64,637 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $1,993,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $1,126,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 283,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,778,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $616,000.

QAI opened at $32.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.64.

