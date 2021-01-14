Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $129.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Dollar Tree has outpaced the industry in the past three months. Sound business fundamentals along with favorable customer response toward assortments have been driving the company’s performance. Moreover, the stock received a boost from robust third-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year. Earnings were aided by top-line growth and improved margins, while sales benefited from comps growth across segments. Moreover, the company is witnessing favorable initial comps trend in the fiscal fourth quarter. Moreover, it is on track with store rationalization and renovation efforts. However, higher payroll expenses related to frontline associates and field management staff bonuses are concerning. Higher COVID-19-related costs partly hurt margins in the fiscal third quarter.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $112.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.77. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $115.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Thomas A. Saunders sold 64,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.94, for a total transaction of $7,227,965.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Witynski sold 12,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $1,394,348.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,524.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,474 shares of company stock worth $9,464,890 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

