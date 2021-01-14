900 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,757,000 after buying an additional 1,518,172 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,664,000 after acquiring an additional 431,838 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,361,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,249,000 after acquiring an additional 424,904 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 828,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,265,000 after acquiring an additional 314,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 204,609 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $141.72 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.84.

