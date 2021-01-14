Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $480,630.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00.
- On Tuesday, November 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00.
Shares of BFAM stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.
