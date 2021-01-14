Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Sells $480,630.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $480,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,654,094.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mary Ann Tocio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, December 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,000 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.78, for a total transaction of $497,340.00.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Mary Ann Tocio sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $601,160.00.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $156.24 on Thursday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BFAM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.