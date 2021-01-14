Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charles and Colvard manufacture, market and distribute moissanite jewels for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. Moissanite, also known by its chemical name, silicon carbide, is a rare, naturally occurring mineral found primarily in meteorites. The Company is the sole manufacturer of scientifically-made moissanite jewels. Their strategy is to create a unique brand image which positions moissanite as a jewel in its own right, distinct from all other jewels based on its fire, brilliance, luster, durability and rarity. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.39. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 30,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $37,908.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,635.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,668 shares of company stock worth $123,251. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management owned 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

