Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. Sells 14,523 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Stock

Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $656,003.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,664,400.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Essent Group stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.38. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $52.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESNT. BidaskClub raised shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $44.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

