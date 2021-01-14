Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein Sells 8,814 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) President Julie Rubinstein sold 8,814 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $532,894.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Julie Rubinstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $940,350.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total value of $823,350.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $857,550.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $923,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 30th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $894,150.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $952,950.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Julie Rubinstein sold 15,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $955,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -66.83 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $65.69.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.58 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADPT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

