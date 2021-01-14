Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $985,400.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $916,800.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $55.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -21.93. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $56.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sprout Social from $33.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sprout Social by 118.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

