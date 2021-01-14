Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total value of $835,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $102.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -51.09 and a beta of 2.17. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Maxim Group started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 29.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,003,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 113.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 52.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,085 shares during the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

