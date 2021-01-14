Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand Sells 13,343 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 13,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $400,823.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,249. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andre Wong Durand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Andre Wong Durand sold 18,994 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $572,859.04.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Andre Wong Durand sold 27,411 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $824,248.77.

On Monday, October 26th, Andre Wong Durand sold 50,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,580,500.00.

Shares of PING stock opened at $29.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.15. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pritchard Capital dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

