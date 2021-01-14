North Star Investment Management Corp. Reduces Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,867,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,744,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total transaction of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,884 shares of company stock worth $74,937,633 over the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. BidaskClub lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $364.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $104.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.47, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.26 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $378.29.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.