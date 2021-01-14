North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 235 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,076,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,631,000 after purchasing an additional 635,108 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Ventas by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ventas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 667,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,449,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,609,000 after acquiring an additional 322,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VTR opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VTR. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

