Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 925.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,128,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,484,000 after purchasing an additional 749,595 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,359,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 405,836 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,760,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,739,000 after purchasing an additional 37,023 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 3,603,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 190.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,658 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

STWD opened at $18.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.39. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $26.33.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.49 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.