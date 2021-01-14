Scout Investments Inc. Sells 5,460 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 587,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $12,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NLOK stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NLOK. ValuEngine raised NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.