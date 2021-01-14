Founders Capital Management Makes New Investment in Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Solar Capital by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solar Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solar Capital alerts:

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $741.66 million, a P/E ratio of -73.12 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. Solar Capital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $21.19.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.76 million. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 7.14%. Analysts forecast that Solar Capital Ltd. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.91%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLRC. Compass Point lowered shares of Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Solar Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

Solar Capital Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.