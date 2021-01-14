Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 15,465 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 46,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,465 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Etsy by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $207.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $172.57 and a 200 day moving average of $135.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.02, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $211.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. As a group, analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total transaction of $280,750.79. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

