Scout Investments Inc. Acquires 4,200 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Insperity by 20.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 79.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $84.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.10 million. Insperity had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 717.51%. Insperity’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 400 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,520,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 42,075 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $3,366,420.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,560,479.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

