Scout Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $9,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Upland Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Upland Software by 620.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Upland Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Upland Software by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $333,672.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,822,793.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $639,144.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,653,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,583,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,776 shares of company stock worth $4,862,582 in the last 90 days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UPLD opened at $46.62 on Thursday. Upland Software, Inc. has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.11 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPLD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Upland Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

