Scout Investments Inc. Has $9.05 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39,281 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Bremer Bank National Association raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 469,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $158.48 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $161.78. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total value of $2,511,186.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,313,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,068 shares of company stock valued at $7,127,078. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

