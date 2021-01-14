Scout Investments Inc. Has $13.39 Million Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Scout Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 569.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,002,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,331.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,395.00 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,435.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,357.73 and its 200 day moving average is $1,259.72. The company has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 166.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

