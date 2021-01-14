Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $55.81

Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.81 and traded as high as $62.00. Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) shares last traded at $62.00, with a volume of 54,381 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £34.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.44.

About Cenkos Securities plc (CNKS.L) (LON:CNKS)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad and broking, and research and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers.

